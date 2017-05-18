Congratulations to all the participants and a very special shout out to Andy and Kevin our two winners!

We are humbled by the overwhelming response we received for the "Invest Like a Pro" Virtual Stock Contest. We hope the last three months were as exciting for you as they were for us. Our goal was to take you on an eventful journey where you could mimic a real trading experience without any risk but at the same time win real cash prizes. In the process we hope you were able to brush up on your stock picking skills.

If you weren’t one of the winners this time, don’t worry, just stay tuned for more updates on opportunities at AlphaStreet. We look forward to your active participation going forward, and hope we at AlphaStreet can make investing simple, social and easy.

We once again thank you for your support. Be social, build wealth.

Regards,

Vishnu,

CEO, AlphaStreet